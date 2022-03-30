Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Shameful resumption of executions after more than two years won’t end drug-related crime

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that the Singapore government executed Abdul Kahar bin Othman on 30 March, Amnesty International Southeast Asia Researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard said:   “After two years of no executions, the hanging of Abdul Kahar bin Othman, who was sentenced for drug-related offences and to the mandatory death penalty, is a shameful breach of international law.  […] The post Singapore: Shameful resumption of executions after more than two years won’t end drug-related crime appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


