Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: RSF asks prime minister candidates to express concrete commitments for the protection of reliable journalism

By paulinea
NewsAs some Hungarian media continue to convey Russian propaganda, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the two leading candidates for prime minister in this weekend’s parliamentary elections in Hungary to give a concrete undertaking to improve access to reliable and verified news and information. Peter Marki-Zay, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s main challenger, has promised to make this a political priority. RSF urges both of the main candidates to make press freedom and the right to information a priority for the future government.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


