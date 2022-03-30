Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bridgerton – how period dramas made audiences hate the corset

By Serena Dyer, Lecturer in History of Design and Material Culture, De Montfort University
Share this article
Depicted as a restrictive and painful undergarment, the corset is often depicted as a symbol of women’s oppression in period dramas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Still flattening the curve?: Increased risk of digital authoritarianism after COVID-19
~ Pandemic tech and digital rights in Morocco
~ View from The Hill: Budget week punctuated by distractions
~ Five lessons the pandemic taught us about ending homelessness permanently
~ Ukraine: Russia's 2020 policy allows for 'defensive' use of nuclear weapons
~ How the first cat-like sabre-tooth predator was discovered – and why it differs from modern cats
~ Poor policy and short-sightedness: how the budget treats climate change and energy in the wake of disasters
~ Budget 2022: $9.9 billion towards cyber security aims to make Australia a key 'offensive' cyber player
~ Word from The Hill: Next step for Morrison is visit to governor-general
~ Russia: Authorities launch witch-hunt to catch anyone sharing anti-war views
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter