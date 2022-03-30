Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russia's 2020 policy allows for 'defensive' use of nuclear weapons

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Even before the Russian military machine entered Ukrainian territory on February 24, the potential threat of escalation to a nuclear conflict had been raised. In the days before the invasion, Russia conducted a large-scale exercise involving simulated long-range conventional and nuclear strikes in response to a nuclear attack. Then, as his troops poured across the border into Ukraine, Vladimir…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


