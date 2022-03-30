Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poor policy and short-sightedness: how the budget treats climate change and energy in the wake of disasters

By Tony Wood, Program Director, Energy, Grattan Institute
It is deeply regretful that the budget and forward estimates don’t specifically recognise the ongoing scale and the fiscal impact of climate disasters.The Conversation


