Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Budget 2022: $9.9 billion towards cyber security aims to make Australia a key 'offensive' cyber player

By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
In the 2022 federal budget, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg launched a range of vote-winning initiatives – one of which included a breathtaking A$9.9 billion for cyber security over ten years.

Bundled under the acronym REDSPICE (which stands for resilience, effects, defence, space, intelligence, cyber and enablers), the program is expected to help build Australia’s intelligence and defensive (and offensive) capabilities.

But what does this mean, where is the money coming from and just how offensive are we planning to be?

What’s REDSPICE?



Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Poor policy and short-sightedness: how the budget treats climate change and energy in the wake of disasters
~ Word from The Hill: Next step for Morrison is visit to governor-general
~ Russia: Authorities launch witch-hunt to catch anyone sharing anti-war views
~ Cracks in South Sudan’s Fragile Peace Could Further Harm Civilians
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers on the budget Labor can't oppose
~ Federal budget: $160 million for nature may deliver only pork and a fudge
~ Indonesia's claim that banning nickel exports spurs downstreaming is questionable
~ Poor policy and short sightedness: how the budget treats climate change and energy in the wake of disasters
~ Ensure Funding for UN Investigation in Ethiopia
~ New Evidence that Biometric Data Systems Imperil Afghans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter