Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Authorities launch witch-hunt to catch anyone sharing anti-war views

By Amnesty International
The Russian authorities have launched a witch-hunt by effectively weaponizing the country’s criminal justice system to prosecute anti-war protesters and influential critics of the state who have expressed their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Amnesty International said today, one month on from the start of the crackdown.  “The persecution of those opposed to Vladimir […] The post Russia: Authorities launch witch-hunt to catch anyone sharing anti-war views appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


