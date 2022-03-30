Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cracks in South Sudan’s Fragile Peace Could Further Harm Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Sudan's president Salva Kiir, left, and vice-president Riek Machar, right, shake hands after meetings on October 20, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File Clashes in parts of the Unity and Upper Nile states of South Sudan over recent weeks have resulted in killings, displacement, attacks against aid, and other abuses. These clashes, between government forces under President Salva Kiir, and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) forces under First Vice President Riek Machar, are a symptom of the multiple defections and fragmentation…


© Human Rights Watch -


