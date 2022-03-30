Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

There's $1.3 billion for women's safety in the budget and it's nowhere near enough

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Director, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre; Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Marie Segrave, Associate Professor, Criminology, Monash University
Halfway through his budget speech on Tuesday night, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg acknowledged the women’s safety crisis in Australia.

one in four women are subject to domestic violence and tragically, every 11 days, an Australian woman loses her life at the hands of her current or former partner.

He announced A$1.3 billion for women’s safety, a slight increase from the $1.1 billion committed last year.

However, in the absence of a new National…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


