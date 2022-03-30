Budget 2022: the government spends big on its 'khaki election' strategy, but neglects diplomacy and other 'soft' power
By Peter J. Dean, Chair of Defence Studies and Director, UWA Defence and Security Institute, The University of Western Australia
While there has been a big spend on cyber capabilities, many other aspects of defence and security have been neglected. The budget highlights the lack of a comprehensive national security policy.
- Tuesday, March 29, 2022