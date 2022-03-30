Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers on the budget Labor can't oppose

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The opposition is criticising the government’s “giveaway” budget but, predictably, with the election close, is not opposing its cost of living package, which includes a temporary cut in full excise and billions of dollars for low and middle income taxpayers, pensioners and welfare recipients.

Jim Chalmers is shadow treasurer, and he tells this podcast, “It’s a vote seeker budget in the sense that it’s got a shelf life of six or seven weeks.

"The government is temperamentally incapable of seeing beyond the election, and that’s the difference [with Labor]. I think there…The Conversation


