Human Rights Observatory

Federal budget: $160 million for nature may deliver only pork and a fudge

By Peter Burnett, Honorary Associate Professor, ANU College of Law, Australian National University
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s cash-splash budget has a firm eye on the upcoming federal election. In the environment portfolio, two spending measures are worth scrutinising closely.

First is a A$100 million round of the Environment Restoration Fund – one of several grants programs awarded through ministerial discretion which has been found to favour marginal and at-risk electorates.

Second is $62 million for up to ten so-called “bioregional plans” in regions prioritised…The Conversation


