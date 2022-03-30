Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ensure Funding for UN Investigation in Ethiopia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children in front of the Africa/Ayga hotel likely damaged by a direct fire weapon in Humera town, Tigray region, Ethiopia, on November 22, 2020. © 2020 Eduardo Soteras for Agence France Press United Nations member countries should resist the Ethiopian government’s efforts at the UN General Assembly’s budget committee to deny funding for a new UN commission, which was created to investigate possible war crimes and other violations in northern Ethiopia. In December, the UN Human Rights Council established the UN Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia, but it…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


