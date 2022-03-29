Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Treating pets for cancer can revolutionize care for humans

By Jim Petrik, Professor, Biomedical Sciences, University of Guelph
Lauren Grant, Assistant Professor, Environmental and Public Health, University of Guelph
Michelle Oblak, Associate Professor, Soft Tissue and Oncologic Surgery, University of Guelph
Shayan Sharif, Professor of Immunology and Associate Dean, Research and Graduate Studies, University of Guelph
Share this article
Our animal companions bring us joy and love us unconditionally. There is no question that our pet dogs and cats play an important role in our lives as companions.

But what might surprise people is that our pets may hold the key to a cure for human diseases, including cancer. Clinical studies of naturally occurring diseases in domesticated dogs and cats may fast track the development of therapies to the benefit of human and animal health.

New methods to tackle an insidious disease


Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, killing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine: Russia Uses Banned Antipersonnel Landmines
~ El Salvador: Broad ‘State of Emergency’ Risks Abuse
~ The coming storm for New Zealand’s future retirees: still renting and not enough savings to avoid poverty
~ How does the COVID-19 prevention drug Evusheld work and who should receive it? An infectious disease specialist explains
~ Ukraine has made a major move towards EU integration – by plugging into Europe's electricity grid
~ Feeling socially anxious about returning to the office? You're not alone
~ Drones over Ukraine: fears of Russian 'killer robots' have failed to materialise
~ Terra nullius has been overturned. Now we must reverse aqua nullius and return water rights to First Nations people
~ Health budget 2022 spends a little on favoured interest groups but misses a chance for real reform
~ What's next with face masks? Keep wearing them in public, wear the best mask available and pay attention to fit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter