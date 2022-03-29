Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russia Uses Banned Antipersonnel Landmines

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image POM-3 antipersonnel mines that failed to deploy and remnants of its delivery canister found by deminers in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on or around March 28.  © March 2022, Private (Berlin, March 29, 2022) – Russian forces fighting in Ukraine have used banned antipersonnel mines in the eastern Kharkiv region, Human Rights Watch said today.  The antipersonnel mines were located by Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal technicians on March 28, 2022. Russia is known to possess these newly deployed landmines, which can indiscriminately kill and maim people within an…


© Human Rights Watch -


