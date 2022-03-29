Tolerance.ca
El Salvador: Broad ‘State of Emergency’ Risks Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers guard a checkpoint at the entrance of the Las Palmas Community, in San Salvador, El Salvador, March 27, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Salvador Melendez. (Washington, DC) – A broad state of emergency adopted in El Salvador in the name of security suspends a range of basic rights, opening the door to abuse, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 27, 2022, the Legislative Assembly passed a law declaring a “state of emergency” that suspends for 30 days the rights to freedom of association and assembly, and privacy in communications, as well as some due process protections.…


