Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How does the COVID-19 prevention drug Evusheld work and who should receive it? An infectious disease specialist explains

By Patrick Jackson, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Virginia
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 antibody drug Evusheld on Dec. 8, 2021. Infectious disease physician Patrick Jackson of the University of Virginia explains how it works, who’s eligible and why some patients are having difficulties accessing it.

1. What is Evusheld, and how does it work?


Evusheld is the first…The Conversation


