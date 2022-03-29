Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine has made a major move towards EU integration – by plugging into Europe's electricity grid

By Robert Cluley, Associate Professor in Organisation Studies, University of Nottingham
Hafez Abdo, Associate Professor of Accounting, University of Nottingham
Share this article
Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova have synchronised their power grids with continental Europe, meaning electricity could now in theory flow back and forth between the two countries and across a grid that stretches through the EU to the UK and may one day link to northern Africa.

This was a delicate and difficult task – the frequency of both electricity systems must be perfectly aligned in order to ensure there aren’t sudden surges or blackouts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The coming storm for New Zealand’s future retirees: still renting and not enough savings to avoid poverty
~ How does the COVID-19 prevention drug Evusheld work and who should receive it? An infectious disease specialist explains
~ Feeling socially anxious about returning to the office? You're not alone
~ Drones over Ukraine: fears of Russian 'killer robots' have failed to materialise
~ Terra nullius has been overturned. Now we must reverse aqua nullius and return water rights to First Nations people
~ Health budget 2022 spends a little on favoured interest groups but misses a chance for real reform
~ What's next with face masks? Keep wearing them in public, wear the best mask available and pay attention to fit
~ Ukraine war: Ordinary Belarusians are also being victimized by Russia
~ How MBA programs can remove disability-related barriers
~ Using AI in agriculture could boost global food security – but we need to anticipate the risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter