Health budget 2022 spends a little on favoured interest groups but misses a chance for real reform

By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
The 2022 budget is an election-year budget. So stakeholders have been pushing their wheelbarrows up the hill to Parliament House to lobby for extra largesse to flow their way.

But while plenty of taxpayers’ money was allocated this year to give an ailing government the greatest possible advantage in the upcoming election, health fared poorly.

Although health stakeholders should expect a lean year every now and again, the reform agenda in health is large, and each budget where no progress is made is an opportunity lost.


