Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Ordinary Belarusians are also being victimized by Russia

By David Roger Marples, Distinguished University Professor of Russian and East European History, University of Alberta
The Belarusian regime is bitterly despised by its people, but it survives through the use of force and Russian support. Belarusians don’t want war, and their country is also under occupation.The Conversation


