Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID in Afghanistan: low vaccine coverage and a crumbling health system could trigger a humanitarian crisis

By Mohammad Yasir Essar, Visiting Academic at the Clinical Informatics Research Unit (CIRU), University of Southampton
Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
The pandemic has had a big impact on Afghanistan. There have been 177,000 confirmed COVID cases and 7,600 deaths up to March 28 2022, though this is probably a significant under-count. Modelling by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation – although also unlikely to be highly accurate given the paucity of real-time data for Afghanistan – estimates that COVID had already killed close to 200,000 people by…The Conversation


