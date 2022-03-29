Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pause PISA international standardized student testing — it's been two years of pandemic schooling stress

By J-C Couture, Adjunct associate, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education and Department of Secondary Education, University of Alberta
David Rutkowski, Associate Professor of Education Policy, Educational Policy and Educational Inquiry, Indiana University
Students are facing significant psycho-social challenges as they return to their classrooms after two years of uneven pandemic schooling. Should schools be adding unnecessary tests to an overburdened educational system?

Canada’s Council of Ministers of Education (CMEC) seems to think so: Between April 18 and May 27, CMEC will administer the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA)…The Conversation


