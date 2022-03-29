Tolerance.ca
I no longer grade my students' work – and I wish I had stopped sooner

By Elisabeth Gruner, Professor of English, University of Richmond
Grades don’t actually measure learning, and they can increase students’ stress and decrease their motivation. A college professor explains an alternative to grading students’ work.The Conversation


