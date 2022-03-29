Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine will not be like Korea – dogged resistance will turn it into Putin's 'bleeding ulcer'

By Frank Ledwidge, Senior Lecturer in Military Capabilities and Strategy, University of Portsmouth
The Russian army reached a “point of culmination” on around March 20. This meant that with the available supplies and reserves, it could make no further significant advances. Local actions, such as its effort to take Mariupol, continue. But on all major fronts, Russia’s advance has been largely held by ferocious and competent Ukrainian resistance. Russia has hundreds of thousands of reserves,…The Conversation


