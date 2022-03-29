Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northern Ireland terror threat downgraded but Brexit tensions and threats of renewed violence remain

By Dale Pankhurst, PhD Candidate, School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, Queen's University Belfast
The signing of the Belfast Agreement in 1998 brought an end to decades of extreme political violence in Northern Ireland. But more than 20 years later, the peace process still faces threats and both loyalist and republican paramilitary groups continue to operate.


