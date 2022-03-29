Tolerance.ca
Ivana Bacik: Labour is small in Ireland but it's worth keeping an eye on the party's new leader

By Vittorio Bufacchi, Senior Lecturer, Department of Philosophy, University College Cork
Remember this name: Ivana Bacik. She is the new leader of Ireland’s Labour party – and an energetic voice for change and social justice.

Her paternal grandfather settled in Ireland from Czechoslovakia after the second world war after being imprisoned by the Nazis. Now in her early 50s, Bacik has been pushing for more progressive politics since she was a university student in the late 1980s. That was a time when Ireland was deeply conservative and recalcitrant, when promoting change was a dangerous game. In 1989, Bacik was taken to court and had faced the real prospect of prison for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


