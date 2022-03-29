Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Ethiopian journalists, held arbitrarily for four months, due to appear in court

By afroger
NewsWith two journalists said to have “promoted terrorism” due to appear before an Addis Ababa court today, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Ethiopian authorities to free all arbitrarily detained journalists and to stop bringing baseless accusations against them with the aim of deterring them from covering the 17-month-old civil war.Amir Aman Kiyaro, an accredited Associated Press video reporter, and freelancer Thomas Engida have been held arbitrarily for the past four months without


