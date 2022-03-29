Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shanghai’s experiment on middle-way COVID-19 control model ends with citywide lockdown

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
Many believe that the decision for a large-scale lockdown signifies the failure of the Shanghai model, a middle path between the zero-COVID-19 and living with COVID-19 strategies.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Two Ethiopian journalists, held arbitrarily for four months, due to appear in court
~ Cheaper petrol, cash handouts in Morrison government's vote-buying budget
~ Budget 2022: Frydenberg has spent big – but on the whole, responsibly
~ View from The Hill: if money talks, the government has the megaphone out
~ Josh Frydenberg’s budget is an extraordinary turnaround – but leaves a $40 billion problem
~ A cost-of-living budget: cuts, spends, and everything you need to know at a glance
~ Domestic abuse: new UK housing plan doesn’t go far enough to keep survivors safe
~ Five reasons Andy Warhol is so popular right now
~ Ukraine: a peace deal will require mutual trust, which is very hard to imagine
~ Vladimir Putin: risk-taker who is gambling his country's future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter