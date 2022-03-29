Tolerance.ca
Budget 2022: Frydenberg has spent big – but on the whole, responsibly

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
So good, and so unexpected, has been Australia’s economic improvement over the past three months, it has wiped one-third of the projected 2022-23 budget deficit. Or it would have, had the government not decided to give away almost half (45%) the windfall.

That’s one way of looking at the difference between the projections in the December budget update and those presented three months later in Tuesday’s March budget. In December, the deficit for the coming financial year was to be A$98.9 billion.

Three months later, the budget papers say it would have been $38 billion lower,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


