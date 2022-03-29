Tolerance.ca
Josh Frydenberg’s budget is an extraordinary turnaround – but leaves a $40 billion problem

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW Sydney
The 2022-23 budget is the result of a good plan, well executed. But whichever party next takes government must close the deficit gap – without resorting to austerity.The Conversation


