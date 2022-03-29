Tolerance.ca
A cost-of-living budget: cuts, spends, and everything you need to know at a glance

By Michael Hopkin, Deputy Chief of Staff, The Conversation
Wes Mountain, Multimedia Editor
Chynthia Wijaya, Deputy Editor, Multimedia, The Conversation Australia
With rising inflation, a war in Europe affecting global fuel costs, and ongoing supply strain issues, this year’s budget is shaped not just by the upcoming election but a growing cry in the community about the cost of living.

But despite some significant multi-billion dollar spends within the next six months, the deficit is predicted to shrink considerably from last year (and the shock of 2020) to just $79.8 billion – largely due to factors out of the government’s control.