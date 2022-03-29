Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: a peace deal will require mutual trust, which is very hard to imagine

By Ken Rotenberg, Professor in Psychology, Keele University
Share this article
Ukrainian peace negotiators planning to met with Russian representatives have been told “not to eat or drink anything”, after the Russian oligarch, Roman Ambramovich, and two Ukrainian peace negotiators were reported to be suffering from what is suspected to be the effects of poisoning.

Details of how the poisoning occurred have not been confirmed – and Abramovich is


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two Ethiopian journalists, held arbitrarily for four months, due to appear in court
~ Shanghai’s experiment on middle-way COVID-19 control model ends with citywide lockdown
~ Cheaper petrol, cash handouts in Morrison government's vote-buying budget
~ Budget 2022: Frydenberg has spent big – but on the whole, responsibly
~ View from The Hill: if money talks, the government has the megaphone out
~ Josh Frydenberg’s budget is an extraordinary turnaround – but leaves a $40 billion problem
~ A cost-of-living budget: cuts, spends, and everything you need to know at a glance
~ Domestic abuse: new UK housing plan doesn’t go far enough to keep survivors safe
~ Five reasons Andy Warhol is so popular right now
~ Vladimir Putin: risk-taker who is gambling his country's future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter