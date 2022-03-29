Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vladimir Putin: risk-taker who is gambling his country's future

By Paul Maddrell, Lecturer in International History and International Relations, Loughborough University
In the early 1990s, when he was deputy mayor of St Petersburg, Vladimir Putin was known to a member of the city’s legislature, Viktor Talanov. A psychologist by profession, Talanov prepared a study of Putin in which he concluded that one of his subject’s fundamental psychological characteristics was a very high tolerance of risk.

As Russia’s leader, Putin has consistently demonstrated this characteristic, while western countries have consistently failed to realise its significance and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


