Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: ICC Holds First Darfur Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch (The Hague) – The International Criminal Court’s trial of Ali Kosheib, or Kushayb, will open on April 5, 2022, and offers the first opportunity to see a leader face prosecution for massive crimes committed in Darfur nearly 20 years ago, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued a question-and-answer document and a video ahead of the trial.   “Kosheib’s trial is a long-awaited chance for victims and communities terrorized by the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Two Ethiopian journalists, held arbitrarily for four months, due to appear in court
~ Shanghai’s experiment on middle-way COVID-19 control model ends with citywide lockdown
~ Cheaper petrol, cash handouts in Morrison government's vote-buying budget
~ Budget 2022: Frydenberg has spent big – but on the whole, responsibly
~ View from The Hill: if money talks, the government has the megaphone out
~ Josh Frydenberg’s budget is an extraordinary turnaround – but leaves a $40 billion problem
~ A cost-of-living budget: cuts, spends, and everything you need to know at a glance
~ Domestic abuse: new UK housing plan doesn’t go far enough to keep survivors safe
~ Five reasons Andy Warhol is so popular right now
~ Ukraine: a peace deal will require mutual trust, which is very hard to imagine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter