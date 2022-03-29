Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 2018 childcare package was partly designed to help families work more. But the benefits were too modest to matter

By Rob Bray, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Ben Phillips, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Research and Methods, Director, Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), Australian National University
Ilan Katz, Professor of Social Policy, UNSW Sydney
Matthew Gray, Director, ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods, Australian National University
The federal government introduced the current childcare subsidy and activity test in 2018. An evaluation of the policy has found it met some of its intended objectives but failed at others.


© The Conversation


