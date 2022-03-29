The 2018 childcare package was partly designed to help families work more. But the benefits were too modest to matter
By Rob Bray, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Ben Phillips, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Research and Methods, Director, Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), Australian National University
Ilan Katz, Professor of Social Policy, UNSW Sydney
Matthew Gray, Director, ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods, Australian National University
The federal government introduced the current childcare subsidy and activity test in 2018. An evaluation of the policy has found it met some of its intended objectives but failed at others.
- Monday, March 28, 2022