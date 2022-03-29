Tolerance.ca
Supernovas, auroral sounds and hungry tides: unpacking First Nations knowledge of the skies

By Mirani Litster, Lecturer in Archaeology, James Cook University
The First Astronomers shares the extensive star knowledge of First Peoples worldwide, stretching back millennia to reclaim so-called Western discoveries and highlight the strength of oral traditions.The Conversation


