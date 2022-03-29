Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: French Court Indicts Hun Sen Cronies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A survivor points to a picture of herself on the 11th anniversary of the March 30, 1997 grenade attack in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 30, 2008. © 2008 Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP via Getty Images (Paris) – A French court has issued arrest warrants for two senior Cambodian generals for the grenade attack on an opposition political rally in Phnom Penh on March 30, 1997, that killed 16 people and injured more than 150, Human Rights Watch said today. The court order states that a summons was issued for Prime Minister Hun Sen for his role in the attack, but that the French government…


