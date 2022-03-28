Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Political leaders and corporate titans put profit and power ahead of people, betraying promises for fair recovery from pandemic

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International releases its Annual Report for 2021  Peddling false promises of a fair recovery from Covid-19 to address deep-seated inequalities world leaders colluded with corporate titans to hoard power and profit   Utter failure of the global community to deal with the multiplication of conflicts sowed the seeds for further escalation  The impact has been […] The post Political leaders and corporate titans put profit and power ahead of people, betraying promises for fair recovery from pandemic appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


