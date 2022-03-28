Our population is expected to double in 80 years. We asked Australians where they want all these people to live
By Julian Bolleter, Deputy Director, Australian Urban Design Research Centre, The University of Western Australia
Robert Freestone, Professor of Planning, School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Our survey found strong opposition to Australian megacities, with most people preferring population growth to be in satellite cities and rail hubs outside the capitals.
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 28, 2022