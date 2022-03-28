Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The book that changed me: I'm a historian but Tony Birch's poetry opened my eyes to confronting truths about the past

By Anna Clark, Australian Research Council Future Fellow in Public History, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
In this series, writers nominate a book that changed their life – or at least their thinking.

Sixty years ago, when the historian E.H. Carr famously asked What is History?, he determined the answer to be a constant dialogue between the present and the past. The past is “what happened”, he explained. “History” is the process of its analysis and inquiry.

The History discipline of Carr’s era is readily recognisable today. The subject we study at school and university…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Economic fallout from Ukraine war could give Le Pen’s social-populist strategy an edge
~ As borders open and international travel resumes, will New Zealand's sky-high aviation emissions take off again?
~ Roadside trees stitch the ecosystems of our nation together. Here’s why they’re in danger
~ Indigenous peoples across the globe are uniquely equipped to deal with the climate crisis - so why are we being left out of these conversations?
~ Better AI, unhackable communication, spotting submarines: the quantum tech arms race is heating up
~ Trying to cut back on alcohol? Here's what works
~ The Russian invasion shows how digital technologies have become involved in all aspects of war
~ Our population is expected to double in 80 years. We asked Australians where they want all these people to live
~ Racism is still an everyday experience for non-white Australians. Where is the plan to stop this?
~ Thousands of undiscovered mammal species may be hidden in plain sight, new research finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter