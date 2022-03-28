Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Using animals for scientific research is still indispensable for society as we know it

By Monique Wolvekamp, Senior Advisor Animal Ethics and Outreach, Donders Centre for Neuroscience, Radboud University
Judith R. Homberg, Professor, Radboud University
Lisa Genzel, Associate Professor in Neuroinformatics, Radboud University
Kenya’s national airline – Kenya Airways – made headlines when it announced it would stop transporting monkeys for animal research. This followed an accidental highway crash in Pennsylvania, in the US, which involved a truck transporting monkeys that had been bred in Mauritius for laboratory experiments…The Conversation


