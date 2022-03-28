South Africans have low trust in their police. Here's why
By Benjamin Roberts, Acting Strategic Lead: Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division, and Coordinator of the South African Social Attitudes Survey (SASAS), Human Sciences Research Council
Steven Gordon, Senior Research Specialist., Human Sciences Research Council
Perceptions that South African police treat people disrespectfully, lack impartiality or transparency, and are prone to brutality undermine public confidence in them.
