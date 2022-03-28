Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africans have low trust in their police. Here's why

By Benjamin Roberts, Acting Strategic Lead: Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division, and Coordinator of the South African Social Attitudes Survey (SASAS), Human Sciences Research Council
Steven Gordon, Senior Research Specialist., Human Sciences Research Council
Share this article
Perceptions that South African police treat people disrespectfully, lack impartiality or transparency, and are prone to brutality undermine public confidence in them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Greece facing a systemic press freedom crisis, say the Media Freedom Rapid Response and RSF
~ Ofsted has been dictating what "proper English" is – here's why that's a problem
~ Charities are contributing to growing mistrust of mental-health text support — here's why
~ What led to Antarctic explorer Captain Scott's death
~ Synik uses hip-hop to discuss Zimbabwe's issues despite the censors
~ War in Ethiopia: addressing mental health needs to be made a priority
~ Using animals for scientific research is still indispensable for society as we know it
~ Ukrainian Heroes Street: the ideology behind street name changes
~ The Taliban is holding girls' education hostage in Afghanistan – the question is, why?
~ Why Nigeria's electricity grid collapses and how to shore it up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter