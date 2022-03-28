Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Nigeria's electricity grid collapses and how to shore it up

By Nnaemeka Vincent Emodi, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Ogheneruona E. Diemuodeke, Senior Lecturer, University of Port Harcourt
Nigeria’s national electricity grid has collapsed more than 200 times in the last nine years, regularly resulting in widespread blackouts.

The power outages, which prevent people from meeting routine business and household needs, result in huge economic and social costs. In sub-Saharan Africa, every 1% increase in power outages (in terms of hours)…The Conversation


