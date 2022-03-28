Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democracy is a team sport: What the Olympics can teach us about politics

By Sana Shahram, Assistant Professor of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Katrina Plamondon, Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, Faculty of Health & Social Development, University of British Columbia
Rather than tolerating divisiveness and intolerance, we can and we should embrace this important moment to create a more participatory form of democracy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


