Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What does Russia’s history of urban warfare in Aleppo and Grozny mean for Ukraine?

By Roman Shemakov
Share this article
By weaponize refugees and using illegal munitions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will continue to exacerbate one of the worst humanitarian crises in Europe since World War II.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Unpacking India's struggle with recognizing same-sex marriage
~ Budget to give $49.5 million boost for aged care training, but what about wages?
~ Plyometric training: jumping and skipping exercises can help improve strength and fitness
~ Local governments are attractive targets for hackers and are ill-prepared
~ Soaring crude prices make the cost of pretty much everything else go up too because we almost literally eat oil
~ How MacKenzie Scott's $12 billion in gifts to charity reflect an uncommon trust in the groups she supports
~ What's the 411 on the new 988 hotline? 5 questions answered about a national mental health service
~ Astronomy's 10-year wish list: Big money, bigger telescopes and the biggest questions in science
~ Ukrainian female refugees are fleeing a war, but in some cases more violence awaits them where they find shelter
~ Two Orthodox Christian countries at war – here's an explanation of the faith tradition shared by Russia and Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter