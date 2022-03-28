Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's the 411 on the new 988 hotline? 5 questions answered about a national mental health service

By Derek Lee, Doctoral Student in Counselor Education and Supervision, The Ohio State University
Beginning July 16, 2022, people struggling with mental health crises can call 988, a new number focused on providing lifesaving suicide prevention and crisis services. But 988 is not just a shorter, easier-to-remember replacement for the current suicide hotline. Congress and the Federal Communications Commission also established the 988 Lifeline to address longstanding concerns in mental health care.

_The Conversation asked Derek Lee, a PhD student at Ohio State…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


