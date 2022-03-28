Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The truth about the 'great resignation' – who changed jobs, where they went and why

By Carlos Carrillo-Tudela, Professor of Economics, University of Essex
Alex Clymo, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Essex
David Zentler-Munro, Assistant Professor in Economics, University of Essex
The great resignation is a buzzphrase that first appeared in May 2021, and has struck fear into the hearts of employers ever since. Coined in the US, the term refers to the unprecedented rise in the number of workers resigning from their jobs following the pandemic.

There has since been a huge amount of research trying to work out why this has happened. Are workers quitting work entirely, as the pandemic makes us reevaluate our priorities? Or are they quitting…The Conversation


