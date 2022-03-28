Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Conger ice shelf has collapsed: what you need to know, according to experts

By Hilmar Gudmundsson, Professor of Glaciology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Adrian Jenkins, Professor of Ocean Science, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Bertie Miles, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, Geosciences, University of Edinburgh
East Antarctica’s Conger ice shelf – a floating platform the size of Rome – broke off the continent on March 15, 2022. Since the beginning of satellite observations in the 1970s, the tip of the shelf had been disintegrating into icebergs in a series of what glaciologists call calving events.

Conger was already reduced to a 50km-long and 20km-wide strip attached to Antarctica’s vast continental ice sheet at one end and the ice-covered Bowman Island at the other. Two calving events on March 5 and 7 reduced it further, detaching it from Bowman and precipitating its final collapse a week…The Conversation


