Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban’s backtrack on school re-opening for girls irreversibly impacts their future

By Amnesty International
Schoolgirls in Afghanistan told Amnesty International that the Taliban’s backtrack on reopening schools for girls has left them “shattered” and “traumatized”. On 23 March, female students of secondary schools were returning to classrooms for the first time in seven months. While many girls were waiting to start their lessons, at 9 a.m. the Taliban leadership […] The post Afghanistan: Taliban’s backtrack on school re-opening for girls irreversibly impacts their future appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


