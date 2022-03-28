Hidden away in a museum, we found the skull of a rare armoured dinosaur that roamed Queensland 105 million years ago
By Timothy Frauenfelder, PhD Candidate in Palaeontology, University of New England
Nicolas Campione, Senior lecturer, University of New England
Phil Bell, Palaeontologist, Earth Science Faculty, University of New England
An analysis of the skull suggests the ankylosaur may have had a poorer sense of smell than its counterparts in the northern hemisphere.
- Monday, March 28, 2022