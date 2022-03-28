Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hidden away in a museum, we found the skull of a rare armoured dinosaur that roamed Queensland 105 million years ago

By Timothy Frauenfelder, PhD Candidate in Palaeontology, University of New England
Nicolas Campione, Senior lecturer, University of New England
Phil Bell, Palaeontologist, Earth Science Faculty, University of New England
Share this article
An analysis of the skull suggests the ankylosaur may have had a poorer sense of smell than its counterparts in the northern hemisphere.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Oscars 2022: 5 experts on the wins, the emotions, the music – and the bold frocks on the runway
~ Want to avoid a bluebottle sting? Here's how to predict which beach they'll land on
~ Colombia/Venezuela: Border Area Abuses by Armed Groups
~ World Cup Draw Feted in Qatar, but Migrants Left in Lurch
~ Australia Inquiry on Beijing Academic Freedom Threats
~ Why do I (and my kids) get so many colds? And with all this COVID around, should we be isolating too?
~ There's something fishy about Lloyd Jones's latest novel
~ Russian invasion should encourage Indonesia to revisit its nuclear plan
~ Speeding is more common among people regularly exposed to content encouraging speeding
~ It is time for Australia to establish a national Ministry for Culture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter